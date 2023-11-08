The Polestar 5 will use massive battery cells from supplier SK On that the automaker claims will maximize efficiency and range.

Polestar announced SK On as the battery supplier for the 5, which is due in 2024 at a price of more than $100,000 Monday, also confirming that the new flagship EV will use high-nickel cells measuring about 22 inches long. These cells offer “fast charging, efficiency, discharging, and superior driving range,” Polestar said in a press release.

Polestar 5 prototype

The cells are about the same size as GM’s gigantic Ultium pouch cells, set to be made at three different plants through the Ultium Cells LLC joint venture with LG. GM however says that it’s flexible on format, and it eventually made a deal with Samsung for cylindrical cells that might be easier to package.

Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid all favor smaller cylindrical cells and get higher range ratings than rivals. BMW is also shifting to cylindrical cells—albeit with a new size and chemistry—for its next-generation Neue Klasse EVs.

Polestar 5 prototype

The Polestar 5 is a four-door electric fastback based on the Precept concept revealed in 2020. Last year Polestar confirmed that it will feature an 800-volt electrical architecture and powerful dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain generating 884 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque. Polestar hasn’t discussed range estimates, however.

A Polestar 3 SUV is due to start production in South Carolina, for the U.S. market, in 2024, with the coupe-like Polestar 4 SUV also reaching the U.S. later in that year. Both of these models use more conventional cell designs, but are still expected to achieve at least 300 miles of range.

Related Articles