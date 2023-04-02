North Carolina-based MegaRexx Trucks is back with another supersized Ford off-roader.
The MegaRexx SVN is a modified Ford F-250 Super Duty built to haul lots of people instead of cargo. Taking advantage of the heavy-duty pickup truck’s considerable footprint, MegaRexx created a four-row configuration with seating for nine. The first, second, and third rows have bucket seats, while the fourth row has a three-seat bench. All of the seats are upholstered in leather.
Unlike MegaRexx’s previous MegaRaptor7 SUV, the additional rows of seats are fully enclosed in aluminum bodywork that extends off the stock cab, and includes a one-piece rear window. MegaRexx also includes climate controls for the newly added rear rows. The exterior is otherwise mostly stock, but it also has a dark tint for the rear windows, Morimoto XB LED headlights and fog lights, and power side steps to aid ingress and egress. The truck also features 3D-printed C-pillar emblems, a laser-etched grille emblem, a laser-etched and CNC-routed tailgate panel, and Rhino-Rack cross bars mounted to the standard roof rack.
The SVN uses the Super Duty’s stock 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8. It’s rated at 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, which is sent to all four wheels through the stock 10-speed automatic transmission. To wrangle so much vehicle and improve its off-road capability, MegaRexx swaps in a Carli 2.5-inch Commuter Suspension & Leveling System that as the name implies provides a 2.5-inch lift. It all rides on 285/75R18 Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires.
MegaRexx uses the F-250 Lariat with the Ultimate Package as the basis for the SVN, and claims it retains most of that truck’s many tech and convenience features. The list includes a 12.0-inch touchscreen and Sync 4 infotainment system, a 1,000-watt B&O audio system, wireless smartphone charging, power trailer-tow mirrors, and ambient lighting, as well as driver aids like blind-spot monitors and rear parking sensors.
The price for all of this is $170,000, and that includes the cost of a donor vehicle. Note that MegaRexx previously charged $224,950 for its MegaBronc three-row Super Duty Bronco, which is also based on the F-250 Lariat diesel, but features Bronco-like styling. MegaRexx also turned the F-250 into a Raptor facsimile, dubbed MegaRaptor.
