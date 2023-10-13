Infiniti has provided a teaser image of a concept car that will preview the brand’s first electric vehicle due in the years ahead.

The concept is called the Vision Qe, and it will take the form of a sleek hatchback, judging by a single teaser photo released on Thursday.

Infiniti plans to reveal the concept on Oct. 24. The automaker also plans to announce several new products alongside the reveal, possibly including a redesigned QX80 and a coupe-like version of the QX60.

According to information detailed at a dealer meeting last summer, Infiniti’s first EV is due to start sales in 2026. It is expected to fill the space of the Q70 sedan thanks to a design similar to the Tesla Model S, which is backed somewhat by the teaser photo.

A second EV, a crossover, is expected in 2027. Both EVs were teased in 2021, and both are planned for production at Nissan’s plant in Canton, Mississippi.

Infiniti has been promising an EV since 2009, which the brand first previewed in 2012 with the reveal of the LE concept, a compact sedan based on the platform of the original Nissan Leaf. After dropping plans for the LE, the brand committed to developing extended-range EVs before making its current commitment to conventional battery-electric EVs.

The delay coupled with a lack of new product hurt Infiniti at a time when sales of luxury vehicles boomed. Infiniti’s U.S. sales fell to 46,619 units in 2022, which was the lowest since 1992, when the brand was just three years old.

To turn things around and hit a target of 100,000 annual sales later this decade, Infiniti plans to renew its lineup and also introduce a more modern design for its retail outlets.

