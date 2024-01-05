Original Shelby GT500s cost a small fortune, and the ravages of time mean the cars aren’t always in the best condition.

An alternative for buyers looking for the GT500 experience, especially those who plan to rack up serious miles, is opting for one of the replica examples from builders such as Classic Recreations or Superformance.

Another name in the business is Hi-Tech Legends, based in Provo, Utah. The company is the U.S. distributor for Hi-Tech Automotive, a separate company that builds Shelbys and other classics under license at a plant in South Africa. Hi-Tech Automotive also supplies other companies, including Superformance.

Hi-Tech Legends’ latest Shelby GT500 replica is a modern interpretation of the classic muscle car, which it developed to mark last year’s centennial of Carroll Shelby’s birth.

1967 Ford Shelby GT500 replica by Hi-Tech Legends

The body is assembled from steel and rides on a chassis with fully independent suspension front and rear. The suspension was developed in-house and is the result of decades of experience building and fine-tuning this generation of Mustangs.

The car also features modern brakes with 6-piston front calipers and an electric handbrake, as well as modern conveniences such as electric power steering, a sound system, and air conditioning. Leather and Alcantara are used for the interior trim, and the seats are a set of power-adjustable Recaros that have been upholstered in leather to make them resemble the original seats.

Hi-Tech Legends plans to offer just 20 examples for 2024. The car will be offered as a rolling chassis, meaning there’s no powertrain. Hi-Tech Legends said it engineered the car to fit a variety of engines and transmissions, including Ford’s popular 5.0-liter V-8 as well as the supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 that debuted in the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500.

Depending on the options chosen, pricing will hover around $230,000. The buyer will be responsible for the engine and transmission, and Hi-Tech Legends can assist in finding installers. The company estimates a total price of around $270,000 following the installation.

