Audi will offer more powerful versions of its RS 6 Avant wagon and RS 7 Sportback hatch starting this fall.

The new versions don the Performance designation, and their output rises by 30 hp to a new total of 621 hp.

Both arrive as 2024 models, with the RS 6 Avant Performance priced to start at $126,895, and the RS 7 Sportback Performance at $128,895. Both figures include a $1,095 destination charge.

Audi revealed the performance duo last fall, and for their launch in the U.S. Audi will offer special Bronze edition versions exclusive to this market. The Bronze editions will be limited to 75 units for the RS 6 Avant Performance and 50 for the RS 7 Sportback Performance.

2024 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance 2024 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance 2024 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance

The Bronze edition cars will come exclusively in black crystal-effect paint matched with 22-inch wheels in a matte-gold finish. They will also feature many available items as standard, including a Valcona leather package, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, black exterior accents, and the top speed limiter raised to 174 mph. Audi hasn’t said how much the Bronze edition cars will cost.

The powertrain is common across all versions, specifically a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8. With the extra oomph, Audi estimates 0-60 mph acceleration will take just 3.3 seconds, or 0.2 of a second quicker than before. The top speed is limited to 155 mph, though the Bronze edition cars get the 174-mph limit.

Audi also updated the mechanical self-locking center differential. It’s smaller and lighter than before, and Audi says it will help deliver less understeer at the limit. Tweaks to the 8-speed automatic transmission also deliver quicker shift times. Engineers also removed some sound insulation material to let more engine noise into the cabin, and for additional excitement buyers can add a sport exhaust system.

Inside, available packages add gray, red, or blue accents, together with a mix of Alcantara and microfiber trim. There’s also a shift indicator in the digital instrument cluster. When the 8-speed auto is in manual mode, the rpm display changes from green to yellow to red, and also blinks to indicate the optimal time to change gears. Selecting Launch Control also signals the ideal moment to accelerate off the line, via new traffic light icons.

