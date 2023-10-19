The 2024 model year marks the end for the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro. Chevy isn’t retiring the iconic nameplate but hasn’t confirmed timing for a successor, or said whether it will resemble the current Camaro. So, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is building one last round of Yenko Camaros while it can.

The 2024 SVE Chevy Camaro Yenko/SE is the last modern Yenko Camaro, for now at least. New Jersey-based SVE licenses the Yenko trademark, made famous by the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, dealership Yenko Chevrolet with its special-order muscle cars in the 1960s.

For 2024, SVE will offer Stage I, Stage II, and Stage III upgrades, all using the Camaro SS with the 1LE performance package as a starting point. The Stage I and Stage II versions use a supercharged 6.8-liter V-8 based on the General Motors LT1 6.2-liter small-block used in the stock Camaro SS. Output is 1,150 hp and 910-lb-ft of torque for Stage I and 1,200 hp and 1,000 lb-ft for Stage II. That’s a 100-hp increase for Stage I from the 2023 model year, while Stage II sees increases of 50 hp and 40 lb-ft.

2024 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko/SE by SVE

The new-for-2024 Stage III upgrade features a supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 based a GM 6.6-liter iron block engine that’s been bored and stroked. This version produces 1,500 hp and 1,280 lb-ft. Stage II and Stage III versions are available only with the 6-speed manual transmission from the stock Camaro SS, while the Stage I uses the stock 10-speed automatic.

Most of the performance features from the factory 1LE package carry over, including the magnetic dampers, an electronic limited-slip differential, and a heavy-duty cooling system with dual outboard radiators, a transmission cooler, and a rear differential cooler. The 1LE package’s functional front splitter and rear spoiler, as well as its Recaro seats, are retained as well. SVE adds forged aluminum wheels, side stripes, and a carbon-fiber hood with a scoop.

2024 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko/SE by SVE

SVE plans to build 50 each of the Stage I and Stage II 2024 Camaro Yenko/SE models and 100 of the Stage III versions. Pricing starts at $87,995 for the Stage I package. The Stage II and Stage III are priced from $89,995 and $129,995, respectively.

Hennessey is also launching its own 1,000-hp sendoff for the Camaro. Appropriately named “Final Edition,” it’s a special version of the company’s Exorcist Camaro ZL1 upgrade package. Just 57 will be built, representing the number of years since the Camaro was launched, priced from $54,950 plus the cost of a customer-supplied Camaro ZL1 donor car.

Chevy has its own sendoff for the Camaro, but it’s a bit tamer. It’s a Collector’s Edition package with unique styling features but no performance upgrades.

