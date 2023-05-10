Within the span of one year the Ford Raptor lineup has gone from one wild child to three.

On Wednesday, the U.S.-spec 2024 Ford Ranger lineup debuted, and for the first time U.S. customers get a Ranger Raptor.

The redesigned 2024 Ranger lineup shrinks considerably despite the addition of the Raptor. Consisting of XL, XLT, Lariat, and Raptor grades, the Ranger only comes in a crew cab configuration with a 5-foot bed. There’s no regular cab, no extended cab, no long bed, and no Tremor. When Michigan-built U.S.-spec Rangers arrive in dealers later this summer, base models will cost $34,160 and Ranger Raptors will cost $56,960. Both figures include a $1,595 destination charge.

2024 Ford Ranger

Ranger engine options

The standard engine under the hood of the Ranger is a 2.3-liter turbo-4 rated at 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Further up, the turbocharged 2.7-liter V-6 from the F-150 and Bronco joins the Ranger lineup with 315 hp and 400 lb-ft. The Ranger Raptor is powered by the same turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 found in the Bronco Raptor (Braptor) rated at 405 hp and 430 lb-ft here. The Braptor’s Baja mode anti-lag system is included and should help keep the turbo on boil.

Every Ranger gets a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive comes standard, while four-wheel drive is optional on all but the Raptor, where it’s standard.

The FX4 off-road package will be available from launch, but the Tremor model and FX2 option disappear for the moment. The Tremor model will likely return. The Raptor will be the most off-road capable and will feature locking front and rear differentials. The Bronco Raptor’s disconnecting front sway bar won’t come along for the ride, as Ford said the Braptor is the rock crawler while the Ranger Raptor is more about high-speed desert running.

While rear-wheel-drive models have 9.3 inches of ground clearance, four-wheel-drive models rise to 10.4 inches. The Ranger Raptor checks in with 10.7 inches of clearance. Raptor models increase wheel travel over lesser models by 1.4 inches up front and 2.7 inches in back for 9.9 and 11.4 inches of respective wheel travel.

The basic bumper-mounted hitch with the trailering package will be rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds, but the Max Tow package with a Class IV receiver ups the towing capacity to 7,500 pounds. Raptors get a lower 5,510-pound rating due to the extra weight of the off-road gear and softer suspension. The max payload for the Ranger lineup is 1,805 pounds, according to Ford.

Ford Ranger grows larger

The 2024 Ranger rides on an updated fully-boxed high-strength steel frame. The truck’s overall length matches the last crew cab, but the wheelbase has been stretched by 1.9 inches thanks to the front wheels moving forward. Ford widened the Ranger’s track by 2.4 inches to provide better stability, and the rear shock mounts have been moved outboard of the frame rails, just like on the related Bronco.

Raptor models take things a step further with a 3.5-inch wider track. Unlike the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, the Ranger Raptor swaps the Ranger’s rear leaf springs and struts for a Watts-link rear suspension with coil springs. Silver 2.5-inch Fox remote reservoir Live Valve shocks sit at all four corners to cushion the blows the 33-inch BFGoodrich KO3 tires are likely to encounter. Ford Performance Boss Carl Widdman told Motor Authority that 35s might fit, but also might rub and would cut into suspension travel. Raptor models also gain model-specific upper and lower front control arms and raised front shock towers to increase suspension travel.

Every Ranger Raptor gets high-strength steel skid plates covering the engine, transfer case, and fuel tank.

2024 Ford Ranger Raptor 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor

Ford Ranger gains F-150 look

The 2024 Ranger adopts a baby F-150 design. The truck is blocky and squared off with a blunt front end, a horizontal grille spreading into the headlights to add visual width, and stacked vertical headlights. Upper trim models feature C-shaped LED daytime running lights. The tailgate features C-clamp points, a ruler, and cupholders stamped into the metal. Some Rangers add steps integrated into the lower rear quarter panels of the bed large enough for two feet.

Raptor models feature functional hood and fender vents to extract heat. Wider fender flares cover the off-road tires, and there are both front and rear hooks for off-road recoveries. A full-length dual-exhaust system gives the Raptor two silver exhaust tips bookending the bottom of the rear bumper.

Inside, the dashboard sits low to provide good forward vision. Buttons and knobs are in short supply and limited to basic climate and volume functions. An 8.1-inch digital gauge cluster is standard, and Lariat and Raptor models have a 12.4-inch digital cluster. Lower-spec XL and XLT models use a 10.1-inch touchscreen for the infotainment, while a 12.0-inch touchscreen is available on XLT and standard on both Lariat and Raptor. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is a 4G LTE connection for future over-the-air updates. The rear seat can fold down to create a cargo floor or the seat bottom can flip up for hidden storage.

Raptor models feature sport seats with orange accents and thicker bolstering to keep occupants in place during off-road maneuvers. Like other Raptors, the Ranger Raptor has magnesium paddle shifters mounted to the steering wheel and an orange center marker at the top of the wheel.

2024 Ford Ranger 2024 Ford Ranger 2024 Ford Ranger

Ford Ranger safety features

Every Ranger comes with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and active lane control. Additional features such as blind-spot monitors with cross-traffic alerts and trailer integration, as well as adaptive cruise control are available. Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free driver-assist system and new AI-based trailer hookup assist are not in the cards for the Ranger, according to Ford spokespeople.

