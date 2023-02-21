Hyundai has put a price tag on the Ioniq 6 electric sedan for the U.S., and its starting price lands just $70 less than the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover.

The price of the 2023 Ioniq 6 Standard Range is $42,715, including the $1,115 destination fee. This version carries a 53-kwh battery pack and an estimated EPA driving range of 240 miles.

Especially of note is the Ioniq 6 SE Long Range—the version that offers an EPA-rated driving range of 361 miles, beating the Tesla Model 3 Long Range, from a 77.4-kwh battery pack. It starts at $46,615.

Both prices are only slightly below those of the Ioniq 5 crossover. The entry price of the Ioniq 5 stands at $42,785 for the Standard Range version and $46,835 for the Long Range version, including its higher $1,335 destination fee.

Dual-motor models of the Ioniq 6 start with the 316-mile SE AWD Long Range, at $50,115, while the top-of-the-line Limited AWD costs $57,215 and delivers a 270-mile range.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Green Car Reports drove the Ioniq 6 last year in South Korea and found it to offer distinctive styling, a quiet ride, and a crisp, clear interface essentially carried over from the Ioniq 5. Rear headroom is the only obvious compromise of the tapered, aerodynamically efficient roofline.

Beyond the 5, Hyundai has also tweaked the propulsion system in the 6 for improved efficiency, and it’s including both a heat pump and battery heating system—perhaps making its peak charging time of 10-80% in just 18 minutes on a 350-kw fast charger a little more accessible. It’s also the first model from Hyundai to offer over-the-air updates for the complete car, not just the infotainment system.

Because the Ioniq 6 is made in South Korea, it will not qualify for the revamped EV tax credit, termed Clean Vehicle Credit—although it might qualify for some state credits.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Amid constantly evolving Tesla prices, the Model 3 currently costs $44,380 in Standard Range form, with a 272-mile range. At the time of writing, Long Range versions of the Model 3 are indicated as no longer available. It is however eligible for a $7,500 credit now, with an expected $3,750 credit after tighter raw materials requirements are introduced in March.

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been hard to get at anything close to retail price. Last year, when the 5 was eligible for the EV tax credit, “market adjustment” surcharges of up to $10,000 were not uncommon, as dealerships exploited the situation. The Ioniq models still aren’t available in all U.S. Hyundai dealerships, but Hyundai says that it now spans 39 states.

Hyundai says that most trim levels of the Ioniq 6 will be available at U.S. dealerships starting this spring, with Standard Range deliveries to follow this summer.

