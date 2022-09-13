The redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V compact crossover starts at a much higher price than the outgoing model, but it also comes with a much better-equipped base model. Honda ditched the LX grade on its bestseller, and the new base EX starts at $32,355, including a $1,245 destination fee, Honda announced Tuesday.

The dinky 5.0-inch dash display gets taken out with the LX in favor of a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility (as well as a physical knobs for volume and tuning), heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, heated side mirrors, 18-inch wheels, and LED headlights.

Every 2023 CR-V comes with standard driver-assist features such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control that works down to a stop, active lane control, and a driver attention monitor.

The 2023 CR-V EX carries at least an $1,800 price increase over the 2022 Honda CR-V EX.

The EX and EX-L use the same 190-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 from last year’s model and it is mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). It comes in front-wheel drive, and available all-wheel drive adds $1,500 to either model. The CR-V has grown larger by 2.7 inches but Honda hasn’t released final specs to show the change in vehicle weight. It has the same EPA rating as last year of 28 mpg city, 34 highway, 30 combined. AWD costs it 1 mpg combined.

The $35,005 EX-L adds more creature comforts and upgraded tech. It comes with a 9.0-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone compatibility with a wireless charger, and an 8-speaker audio system.

The big news for the 2023 Honda CR-V is the revised hybrid model, which Honda expects to account for more than 50% of CR-V sales.

Sport and Sport Touring grades use a hybrid powertrain with a refined 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine and a pair of electric motors. The system outputs 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque, an improvement of 3 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque over last year’s Hybrid model. Honda says it does a better job of mimicking the stepped acceleration feel of a gas drivetrain. Front-wheel drive is standard on all trims except for the Sport Touring with AWD. The Hybrid can tow up to 1,000 lb, which is a first, and hill descent control and a snow mode have been added for 2023.

The 2023 CR-V Hybrid improves where it matters most: the EPA rating increases to 43 mpg city, 36 highway, 40 combined. The 2022 CR-V Hybrid was rated at 40 mpg city, 35 highway, 38 combined.

The 2023 CR-V Sport starts the hybrid bidding at $33,695. All-wheel drive adds $1,500. It comes with EX features as well as blacked-out trim pieces, black 18-inch wheels, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

The Sport Touring hybrid tops the lineup with standard AWD and a $39,845 starting price. AWD lowers the efficiency to 40/34/37 mpg. Sport Touring features 19-inch wheels, Bose 12-speaker audio, navigation, and a wi-fi hotspot.

Built in the U.S., the sixth-generation 2023 Honda CR-V goes on sale September 22, followed by Hybrid models in October.

