The Detroit auto show, officially the North American International Auto Show, finally returned last year after a pandemic-induced hiatus, but it was far from the extravaganza organizers were promoting. Many brands were absent, and those that were present often had makeshift stands that left plenty of bare walls on display.

That should change with the 2023 Detroit auto show, which runs Sept. 13-24 and will include new attractions and multiple vehicle debuts.

There will also be double the number of brands participating, according to the organizers. Among them will be all of the respective brands of Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, with Ford, Jeep, and Ram all set to host tracks for driving demonstrations.

A track dedicated to electric vehicles will also be present. Visitors will be able to test a variety of EVs through a winding track that will include an acceleration lane stretching more than 300 feet.

Forum-style meetings to discuss topics on mobility are also planned and will once again be open to startups looking to get their message across.

While some of the attractions will be placed at outdoor locations, the bulk of the action will still take place at Detroit’s Huntington Place (previously TCF Center), which has held the show since 1965.

Disruptions caused by the pandemic coupled with falling demand for traditional auto shows, due in part to the growth in online reveals, has resulted in a number of shows around the globe being tweaked or fully revamped.

Germany’s top auto show was given a revamp in 2021, including being hosted in Munich for the first time instead of the traditional home of Frankfurt. The revamped show also placed a greater emphasis on urban and sustainable mobility solutions, as opposed to the luxury and high-performance cars that have traditionally dominated the show.

The annual auto show in Geneva has also been affected by the pandemic, with a number of shows canceled. This lead the organizer in 2021 striking a deal with Qatar’s tourism board to split hosting of the show between Qatar and the traditional home of Switzerland. The first show in Qatar is planned for October.

Related Articles