To mark the start of production of its H1000 CT5-V Blackwing, Hennessey this week released a video showing the 1,000-hp super sedan going up against a stock C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 on the dragstrip.

However, instead of the typical quarter-mile run, the video shows the two very different V-8 performance cars challenge each other in a 40 roll—a race from a rolling 40 mph.

Given the Corvette’s stock 670-hp rating, there was never going to be all that much of a challenge from the Chevy’s side. However, given how efficiently the Corvette puts down its power, it would have likely beaten the CT5 off the line from a standing start.

The H1000 CT5-V Blackwing was first announced in June and production of customer cars is now underway at Hennessey’s facility in Sealy, Texas. The car can be ordered with either a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic, and in both cases you’re looking at 0-60 mph acceleration of around 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 200 mph, according to Hennessey. The Z06 posts a 0-60 mph time of 2.6 seconds, according to Chevrolet.

To get the output to four digits from the stock 668-hp rating, Hennessey installs a larger supercharger, ported cylinder heads, new intake and exhaust valves, and various other upgraded internals for the CT5-V Blackwing’s 6.2-liter V-8. Additional upgrades include long-tube stainless steel headers, improved cooling systems, and a custom engine management system.

Hennessey also offers its own wheel design and custom badges, as well as a range of options to dress up the cabin.

The CT5-V Blackwing arrived for the 2022 model year together with a tamer CT4-V Blackwing powered by a twin-turbocharged V-6. The full CT5 range receives a round of updates for the 2025 model year, including the CT5-V Blackwing, which will be shown in updated form closer to the market launch next spring.

