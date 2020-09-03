Winners announced for the 30th annual Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The 30th annual Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks, one of the biggest fundraisers for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana is now going virtual.
This year, 21,879 ducks were adopted raising $93,192 dollars for the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana.
On Thursday, September 3, the virtual race was held with the top 10 finishers winning prizes.
Here’s the order of the finishers and winners:
- 1st place – Dawn Deslatte won 2020 Nissan Altima donated by Bob Giles Nissan
- 2nd place – Heather Hadley won $1,500 donated donated by Bradley Beck – State Farm Agent
- 3rd place- Zenobia Charles won a $100 per month services to Robert M’s
- 4th place- Alterman Jackson won a 50 inch Television donated by Aaron’s
- 5th place- Dorita Cole won a year long membership to Red Lerille’s Health and Racquet Club
- 6th place- Jan Neveu won a meal every week for a year from Burgersmith
- 7th place- Johnny Alexander won a meal every week for a year from Sonic
- 8th place- Londa Domengeaux won a free entree every for month for a year from Shuck’s in Abbeville
- 9th place- Melissa Williams won 3 one hour facials and 3 one hour massages from Detendez-Vous
- 10th place – Thomas Dunbar won a $500 dollar gift certificate from Super 1 Foods