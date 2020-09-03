Winners announced for the 30th annual Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The 30th annual Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks, one of the biggest fundraisers for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana is now going virtual.

This year, 21,879 ducks were adopted raising $93,192 dollars for the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana.

On Thursday, September 3, the virtual race was held with the top 10 finishers winning prizes.

Here’s the order of the finishers and winners: