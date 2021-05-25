The Opelousas Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana is looking to fill 50 spots for summer programs

All for the Kids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) The Boys and Girls clubs of Acadiana is gearing up for their summer programming, and there are still available spots at the Opelousas club. The club currently has 50 spots to fill. Thanks to the generosity of a special donor the usual $25 fee is waived this year. Kids can attend summer programming at the Opelousas club for free.

“We have things such as cooking classes, dance, drumming, basketball, and volleyball. We even are starting a flag football league that will compete between the different clubs,” says club director Aaron Williams.

Summer programming starts June 1 and will run through July 30. Head to their website to register.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar