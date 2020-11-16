The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana’s Great Futures Auction opens today

LAFAYETTE, La.- Beginning Monday, November 16 through December 13 you have access to bid on one-of-a-kind auction items, benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

Then join us on Thursday, December 3 at 6:30 p.m. for our Virtual Great Futures Gala! You can watch here at Virtual Gala, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana’s Facebook page @boysandgirlsclubsofacadiana or streaming on www.klfy.com.

To get started on the auction, you can visit Great Futures Gala Auction or text “AllfortheKids” to the number 22454 to get the link on your mobile device. (By bidding on your mobile device you are able to watch the virtual event on December 3 and bid at the same time.) Then you can register and create an account. (If you receive an error, turn off Autofill by entering in your data manually.)

Once you are on the site, you are able to:

Become a Sponsor

Purchase a Watch Party Kit

Buy your 30 Days of Dining Raffle Tickets

Bid on your Favorite Auction Items

How do I bid?

Submit a Standard Bid (Use the increments provided by BGCA)

Submit a Custom Bid (Select your custom bid and this item will be added to your watch list)

Submit your Max Bid (Auto Bid allows you to enter in your max bid and notify you if you are out-bid)

*NOTE: Bid Wars is a feature that allows bidding to extend another 10 minutes after closing time, if an item receives a bid within the last 10 minutes of the auction. The extensions continue until bidding activity ceases.

The auction and raffle closes on December 13 at 8 p.m. Winners will be notified on Monday, December 14.

“On behalf of our kids, staff and board of directors, we thank you for your support!” the nonprofit said in its statement to the community.