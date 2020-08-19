Nexstar Media Group makes donations to Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Here at KLFY, we are proud supporters of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana. Today our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, made a donation to help serve kids every day after school.

The five locations of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana serve hundreds of students every day after school and during their summer programs. This year everything has looked different, and extra precautions are being taken to make sure the club kids are safe. That’s why Nexstar Media wanted to support our local clubs.

Nexstar is the largest owner of television stations in the nation, but each station plays a part in making their own community better. With the intention of supporting our neighbors, Nexstar created the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation in order to give back.

“We really need to help of course with the COVID situation and these kids need our help,” KLFY’s general manager, Fran McRae, said. “We were so happy and glad to be able to present this money to the boys and girls club where we know it will stay local and it will help our local kids, and hopefully will secure great futures for our kids in this area.”

For more on the mission of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana head to community and click here.