Meet Your Neighbor: #AllForTheKids

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Boys & Girls club of Acadiana currently has five locations in the Acadiana area, two in Lafayette, one in Abbeville, Opelousas, and New Iberia.

Serving over 1000 students every day, running the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana is no easy feat. That's where the community comes, through events like the great futures gala, raising money for all five of the clubs.