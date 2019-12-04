Local law firm makes 5k donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana

Laborde-Earles Law Firm along with Alvin Kamara’s Dreambuilders Foundation presented a check Tuesday to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

The $5k check was presented to the organization at the B&G Jackie Club.

This is the second year the two have partnered together to support the group that helps empower some of Acadiana’s children.

“We take great pride in participating in community involvement. We’re always looking for opportunities to do things that have a real impact, especially on our kids in our communities that need some help.”