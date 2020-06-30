Learn how you can help the Boys & Girls Club continue services such as meal distribution

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Even though children weren’t physically at the Boys & Girls Club during the past three months, the organization never truly shut down.

Over the past six weeks, they served 1.3 million meals over there five locations, giving food to any child in Acadiana, not just club members.

Now they need the community’s help to continue their work. On July 1 the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana will start there one campaign.

“The One Campaign is something that we are doing for three months to help backfill some of the fundraising that we lost over the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Rhyan Wheeler with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

With the clubs being closed fundraisers were also canceled. “The boys and girls clubs rely heavily on funding from the community to keep our programs going in the last couple of months it’s been hard,” she said.

From distributing meals to creating an online platform available for all children throughout Acadiana, the Boys & Girls clubs needs help going into the summer months and looking forward to the next school year.

“We didn’t stop. We continue our mission in spite of not having the funds coming in. So that’s why we are really asking for support from the community to help us continue,” said Wheelers.

“We do a lot of great things at the Boys and Girls Clubs, and we had to implement your safety protocols and measures making sure that throughout this pandemic our staff and children are safe. That costs money and we need to help from the community.”



To donate, visit their website https://www.bgcacadiana.com/.