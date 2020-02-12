Live Now
Its kickoff week for the Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks

All for the Kids

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks will begin this week with a big bash!

One of the Boys and Girls Club’s biggest campaigns of the year begins with a party every year.

This year’s kickoff party will take place at Rock-n-Bowl.

The party will start at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bowling and entertainment will be provided when you buy a single, $5 dollar duck, available for sale at the event.

Duck sales start Wednesday and the race is scheduled for April 8th.

The race will be held at Red’s Health Club and the prizes you could win range from a car to a weekly free meal for a year.

