Get your duck now for the Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks is officially underway for the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana. It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year and you can get involved now by adopting a duck.

It’s easy to adopt a duck. Enter the race for the chance to win some amazing prizes.

“This is an eight-week event where anyone and everyone can have the opportunity to support the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana through the adoption of a five-dollar duck,” says Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana CEO Missy Andrade. She says, “Everyone sees the big rubber duck, they know it’s Boys and Girls club. This event will happen April 8 through a big duck race at the pool at Red Lerille’s.”

The race is definitely a sight to see, thousands of bright yellow ducks race down to win some amazing prizes. All the proceeds go back to the five boys and girls clubs throughout Acadiana.

Andrade says, “We are hoping to net about $100,000 from this eight-week event. We run an afterschool program every day in the spring and the fall. We also run a summer program so having the ability to take the funds from this event and poor it into our programs and be able to better serve the thousands of kids in Acadiana that we do, it’s a win for everyone. The more the merrier, the more ducks we sell the better!”

News Ten’s Caroline Marcello and the KLFY crew road in the Independent parade this Mardi Gras. If you caught a rubber duck from Caroline she challenges YOU to adopt a duck now.