Community support helps run the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana

During the summer more than 250 students go to the Boys and Girls Club in New Iberia. That means a safe place for students to go during the summer months when there might not be anything else to do. It’s all because people in the community support the club through community events like the annual Dragon Boat Races.



Hundreds of Acadiana residence take to the Bayou Teche every year for the Dragon Boat Races. This year the event benefited the Boys and Girls Club in New Iberia “We wanted to try to help them spread their reach in Iberia Parish, to grow the club, get more volunteers and get them all the resources they need for all of the kids that come day in and day out,” says Wess Robison with Iberia on Tap, which is a social group working to create community in New Iberia.



Iberia on Tap presented the club with a $10,000 check that will go to things like operating programs and providing meals. Robison says Iberia on Tap chose to support the Boys and Girl Club because of the dedication of the staff. He says, “We want to thank Micah and his leadership at the club. It’s amazing to have someone from New Iberia who is been part of the club, now leading the clubs. His passion is one of the reasons that it made it easy to work with the Boys and Girls Club.”



Micah’s story, from camper to unit director, is just one example of the impact the boys and girls club has on the students who go everyday. “It’s awesome that the community comes together at events like dragon boat races to raise money for these were the causes to make sure that the 250 kids during the summer have a place to go,” says Robison.



75 to 80 students attend the club every day after school, club really operates year round and support is needed. For more info about the five clubs through Acadiana visit the “All for the Kids” under the community tab.

