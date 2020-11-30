Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana’s Virtual Gala kicks off Thursday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana’s Virtual Great Futures Gala is only days away!

Join us this Thursday, December 3 at 6:30 p.m., from the comfort of your home, for a fun night that’s all for the kids!

Tune in to www.KLFY.com, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana’s Facebook page or on the Great Futures Gala auction site at Virtual Gala to take a look into our Clubs, hear from Alumni and see our kids in action!

But before you tune in, check out the amazing auction items up for grabs! Text the phrase AllForTheKids to the number 22454 to receive the link. The auction is open now until December 13th at 8pm. Winners will be notified on December 14th.

Will you help us share? Let your friends, family and co-workers know that they can purchase a watch party kit, buy their 30 Days of Dining Raffle Ticket and bid on some of their favorite auction items!

*Be on the lookout for an email regarding your watch party kits if you are one of our sponsors or have purchased a kit individually.

Thank you to our presenting sponsors, Superior Energy Services, LHC Group and Myers Family Foundation for your continued support!