Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana serves 1000 students a day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Boys & Girls club of Acadiana currently has five locations in the Acadiana area, two in Lafayette, one in Abbeville, Opelousas, and New Iberia.



Serving over 1000 students every day, running the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana is no easy feat. That’s where the community comes, through events like the great futures gala, raising money for all five of the clubs.

“One really exciting piece of this is that we know we can serve many more kids, not only in our existing footprint, but in communities outside of our existing footprint,” Missy Andrade said.



Missy Andrade is the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club she says they get calls often about opening new clubs throughout the community. It’s through the help of the community that the boys and girls club will be able to grow.



“Looking ahead we know that the work is never going to end they’re going to be kids in every community who needs us and we are excited about answering that call,” Andrade said.

