Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana readying for a new year of helping local youth

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Fall 2020 after school programs are finished at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana. The kids got to celebrate with Santa as organizers look to next year.

“This year has been wild for all of us and we are excited to end on a high note with a celebration,” says CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana Missy Andrade. “During a year with so much uncertainty and instability for many families, and changes for many families, having a club to call your own for these kids to come to every day where there are adults, they have a meal here, they have help with her homework, they have friends, they have fun, when you think about all the uncertainty of life if you could have those elements that a club can provide you’re a step ahead of the game.”

The two locations in Lafayette have been open since June 22 providing services throughout the pandemic to kids who need it most, it’s all possible because of community support.

“Throughout this year we have been so well supported by the community so whether you gave Boys and Girls Club $5 to purchase a duck for our duck race or $5000 for a sponsorship you have helped make this year possible and you’ve helped make it successful,” Andrade says. “And you’re helping anything strong and help get ready for 2021.”