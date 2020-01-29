Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana partner in provide mentorship program

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana are two different organizations coming together for the greater good of the kids they serve.

They are banning together to bring mentors to the Granberry Boys & Girls Club.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana has two core programs. One is community outreach based, and onesite based. Biggs and Littles can see each other outside of school, at school, and now at the Boys & Girls Club.

“Being able to add the club as a new site is really bringing things it to a new level in the terms of volunteers, says Kalli Christ with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana. “This is going to be an opportunity for people who want to support both organizations, maybe work quite sure how to do that as being a big at the club visiting in the afternoon after work.”

The pilot program will start at at the Granberry Club with the hope to expand to the other four clubs in Acadiana.

Missy Bienvenu with Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette says, “We feel like this partnership is going to provide those mentor opportunities on steroids because we will be able to pair our kids specifically one on one with adults that can match their needs and can provide them with that extra level of support that maybe they need and will definitely benefit from.”

The Boys and Girls Club already offers homework help after school. This new partnership will enhance the tutoring that already takes place.

“We know there is a direct correlation between a child having good strong mentors and improvement in grades. Having that adult role model to believe in you and to share and your success really impacts you positively in all aspects of your life,” says Bienvenu.

The program is currently looking for volunteers to be mentors. For more information on how you can volunteer, click here.