Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana partner in provide mentorship program

All for the Kids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana are two different organizations coming together for the greater good of the kids they serve.

They are banning together to bring mentors to the Granberry Boys & Girls Club.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana has two core programs. One is community outreach based, and onesite based. Biggs and Littles can see each other outside of school, at school, and now at the Boys & Girls Club.

“Being able to add the club as a new site is really bringing things it to a new level in the terms of volunteers, says Kalli Christ with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana. “This is going to be an opportunity for people who want to support both organizations, maybe work quite sure how to do that as being a big at the club visiting in the afternoon after work.”

The pilot program will start at at the Granberry Club with the hope to expand to the other four clubs in Acadiana.

Missy Bienvenu with Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette says, “We feel like this partnership is going to provide those mentor opportunities on steroids because we will be able to pair our kids specifically one on one with adults that can match their needs and can provide them with that extra level of support that maybe they need and will definitely benefit from.”

The Boys and Girls Club already offers homework help after school. This new partnership will enhance the tutoring that already takes place.

“We know there is a direct correlation between a child having good strong mentors and improvement in grades. Having that adult role model to believe in you and to share and your success really impacts you positively in all aspects of your life,” says Bienvenu.

The program is currently looking for volunteers to be mentors. For more information on how you can volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
50°F A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
50°F A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories