Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana prepare for summer programs with new rules, regulations due to COVID 19

Even though club members aren’t physically at the five locations of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, the organization has been working to serve children in our community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to Southwest Louisiana Giving Day and matching donations the clubs received $42,000 which will help offset some of the cost for their summer programming and help continue their partnership with the 3 o’clock project.

“We know that this summer will look a little bit different and we will have a modified summer camp with enhanced safety processes and protocols. But we are really looking forward to opening our doors and trying our hardest to get that done as soon as possible,” says Missy Andrade the CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

Before the pandemic clubs saw anywhere from 600 to 1000 kids each day between their five locations. These club employees are anxiously waiting for the Governor’s announcement regarding phase 2 of re-opening the state on Monday.

“The state has set forth guidelines for summer camps. Those guidelines are a best guess right now so long as numbers are trending in the right way with Covid. We are doing all that we can to prepare knowing that on Monday we could get the greenlight or maybe it’s a yellow light and we have to wait a little bit longer,” says Andrade.

The organization worked to move programs and activities to Facebook when the pandemic hit to give kids something to do during the stay at home order.

Andrade says, “We will not be able to open immediately if we move into phase 2 but within a couple of weeks our goal is to have registration complete and be able to open our doors hopefully for somewhere between 4 to 6 weeks of summer programming for our families.”

For more information about summer programs click here.