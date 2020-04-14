Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana move activities and programs online due to COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- When schools closed on March 14 so did all five of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana locations due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“We quickly started thinking about how to adapt and pivot, because even though our facilities were going to be closed our mission is to serve the kids who need us most and in situations like this, those kids still need us,” say Missy Andrade the CEO of BCG of Acadiana.

The club staff has developed a Facebook page called Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana at Home. The organization is working to bring the usual programs kids participate in at the clubs to students who are stuck at home.

Andrade says, “Some of it is health related. I saw there’s a push-up challenge right now in honor of those in the healthcare field. Some of it is related to STEM activity and experiments that our club staff will be able to do on video and kids can do it at home as well.”

The page has a variety of activities available to everyone, not just club member kids.

“For us as an organization, I look at this as when we are able to get back into our traditional clubs we now have an additional delivery method so we will not be confined by our four walls in our five clubs. We hope that we will be able to build upon this and improve it to where we are not only serving kids at our clubs but we can serve kids when they are at home as well,” says Andrade.

The club will offer virtual small group mentoring for older club kids who will be able to interact with their peers and club staff members.