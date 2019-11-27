Live Now
Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana celebrate Thanksgiving with the help of the Junior League of Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The five different Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana each celebrated Thanksgiving a little early this year with the help of a the Junior League of Lafayette.

“A lot of our kids look at the boys and girls club like a home away from home, what better says home then Thanksgiving dinner,” says Joe Long, director of the Jackie Unit of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, Joe Long.

It’s really nice because you get to talk with your family and friends and enjoy a good dinner,” says club member Lauren Atkins.

The Junior League also sponsors other activities at the Boys and Girls Clubs including girls on the run and kids in the kitchen. 

“It’s a blessing to have the effect that we do on our kids and we get to have that each and every day,” says Long.

