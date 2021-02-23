Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana host “Friend Raiser”

(KLFY) The Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana is hosting its first ever Friendraiser.

It’s a way for the community to support kids with homework help, a snack after school, and a safe place to go.

“The Friendraiser is a raffle. We are going to have some amazing prizes where the community can get involved and give the club kids a high five. For five dollars you are entered to win 10 fabulous prizes,” days Rhyan Wheeler with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

All of the money raised is going back to the kids Who go to the clubs every single day. There are now six locations of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana. This year they opened a location in Lake Charles.

“We provide meals, and programs, we are focusing on academic support as well. As many are aware there was learning loss from Covid, from kids staying home. We focus on something called project learn. Which is helping kids get back to where they need to be at school, we also offer tutoring. We are helping them with their emotional and mental state. They are able to come to the club, be around their friends, and just be kids,” says Wheeler.

The clubs operate because of the generosity of the community though events like the Friendraiser. You can stop by any Gulf Coast Bank location starting March 3 until April 28th.

“The top prizes are a 2021 Subaru by Giles Automotive, $2500 Super One gift card, and a $1500 check from Bradley Beck State Farm plus many more. We are super excited to get people involved,” says Wheeler.