All for the Kids: The Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana is expanding into the West End of New Iberia

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana is opening a new club in the West End of New Iberia.

Rhyan Wheeler, the CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana says it’s important to expand services where the kids are. “It’s a huge help to them because transportation is always an issue, if we go to where they, then they can come and get the services they need.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana already operates one location in New Iberia serving 50 kids, which is the current COVID capacity. After asking the community the Club learned there’s 3000 other students in new Iberia that are in need of afterschool services.

The Iberia Foundation, an affiliate with the Community Foundation of Acadiana has made a $15,000 donation match. That means the Club is asking for the community to help raise money to match that donation. You can click the link here to donate to the Iberia campaign. To learn more about the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana head to the community tab under All for the Kids.