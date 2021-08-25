All for the Kids: Spots still open for Opelousas Boys and Girls Club

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Spots are open at the Opelousas location of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana. And there’s something special in store if you sign up this week.

Arron Williams, the Director of the Club explains, “This is our incentive week. Every kid that enrolls this week up until Saturday will be put into a drawing for several bicycles, we have gift cards from Benny’s Supermarket and Raising Canes. Every kid gets a prize for enrolling at the Boys and Girls Club of Opelousas this week.”

After school, kids head straight to the club. They get help with homework, a snack, and a safe place to hang out.

“Mostly it’s sports for me,” says Matthew Joseph, “but I do like the other stuff we do after school. Sometimes we cook and we plant in the garden in the back.”

After-school programs range from athletics and sports, to STEM and arts and craft projects. Spots are available now and you can sign up online, but there’s a special sign-up event this weekend.

Saturday from 12 to 2 we Club organizers will be drawing names for prizes at 839 Myrtle St. Free food and beverages will be served and there will be an opportunity to register your kid for after-school programming at the Boys and Girls Club of Opelousas.