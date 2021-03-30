All for the Kids: Meet the Boys and Girls’ Club Acadiana Youth of the Year

In this edition of All for the Kids we meet this year’s Acadiana Youth of the Year, Zykeiveyun Narcisse.

Narcisse is a senior in high school but has been attending the boys and girls clubs of Acadiana since he was seven years old. He says, “I like the atmosphere, the people who’s there, and everything we do. Every day is a new challenge. It’s always a new project, it’s always fun.”

He is also an active member of the AmeriCorps group which saw a 38% increase in team membership this year. Zy was one of the main reasons more teens joined the organization.



“We created a teen panel that we talked without the parents. We talked with our friends, we asked them about what they wanted to do differently, and what new things they wanted us to bring to the Boys and Girls Club. Like a hockey team, we even created a flag football team that me and three other coaches coach for,” says Zy.

Zy will now compete in the Louisiana State Youth of the Year competition this month.