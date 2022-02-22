LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Since 1947, the Youth of the Year program has been Boys & Girls Clubs’ premier recognition program, celebrating Club members’ extraordinary achievements.

The journey to being named National Youth of the Year begins locally and progresses to the state, regional, and national levels. To achieve the title of Youth of the Year on any level, Club members must embody the values of leadership and service, academic excellence, and healthy lifestyles.

Every year, throughout the country, the Boys & Girls Clubs hold a series of Youth of the Year competitions to ultimately identify a National Youth of the Year that serves as the ambassador for Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Kate Labue with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana and John Roy with Domengeaux Wright, Roy & Edwards joined Caroline Marcello on the couch to talk about this year’s program.