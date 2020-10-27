All for the Kids: Boys and Girls Club ‘I Changed a Life’ looking for volunteers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A local campaign is encouraging businesses to help support community youth programs.

“The pandemic has been tough on everyone small businesses and nonprofits alike,” says Boyer Derise, the owner of Good Eats Kitchen, a local health food restaurant in Lafayette.

He is just one local business that is supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana through the “I Changed a Life” campaign.

“We are sponsoring a child for a year, that’s basically what this campaign breaks down to. For us, it is a great opportunity to get back to the community even in the difficult times we are in now,” says Derise.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana is challenging other local businesses to join in and support kids throughout our area.

“We support the club primarily because what they do fits our mission as a company. With Good Eats Kitchen I like to say we exist to enrich the lives of people in the communities in which we operate,” Derise says. “With what the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana does to support the young people of Acadiana, provide them places to learn and grow and be safe after school it aligns with our mission. I just feel like for us it’s an opportunity to support the community at a much younger age than our typical client base at Good Eats Kitchen.”

If you would like to take part in the “I Changed a Life” campaign visit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana website here.