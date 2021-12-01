All for the Kids: A day in the life of a Club Kids and how you can support them

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The fun never stops at the 6 locations of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana. A second club in New Iberia and a new club in Natchitoches will open in January, 2022.

“When they come to the door the first thing we go through is power hour. How was your school day, was there any behavioral issues, do you have any homework,” explains Jackie Unit Director Darryl Charles.

Mentors are there to help with homework but it’s so much more than that. “Our staff comes with such excitement and energy because we have to match theirs. They are excited about what they’re doing and they wanna be here Our goal of the club is to make them stretch. Make them be a little bit more, not uncomfortable stretch, but make them grow and try new things. There are STEM and technology programs, through the arts, and putting them in positions where they have to communicate with each other,” says Charles.

For Giving Tuesday the organization is asking the community to support safety initiatives with their donations through end of the year. Clubs will be upgrading cameras, building vestibules, adding lighting & fencing. They say safety is number one priority right now. Click here to give.