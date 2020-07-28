30th annual Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks will go virtual

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The 30th annual Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks, one of the biggest fundraisers for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana is now going virtual.

Every year Gulf Coast Bank locations across Acadiana serve as duck adoption locations.

“For us, it is what we do to give back to the communities especially the organizations that help with youth development and really investing in our community to make it better for our future generations,” says Jason Patout the Senior Vice President of Gulf Coast Bank. “Part of it is for the community but also our employees. Our employees and customers really love this event. Our branches are decorated, our employees are enthusiastic, and when customers walk in they see the inflatable ducks and they know what time it is. They like to get involved.”

Everything has changed this year because of COVID-19, so the race will be virtual. It’ll be a little bit different than the usual race, which is held at Red Lerille’s Health & Racquet Club.

“I think it still will be a fun event hopefully we will have it streaming someway so you can sit back and watch the virtual ducks run,” Patout says. “It is going to be nice because we have online duck sales so it will accommodate those people that maybe don’t want to get out and come to locations to buy ducks, it will still allow us to reach to the masses and hopefully have a successful event.”



You can go to duckrace.com/Lafayette to adopt your duck today.