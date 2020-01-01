1  of  2
Live Now
Watch Live: Lone Star NYE Live! fireworks set to ring in 2020 Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

2020 brings big milestones for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana

All for the Kids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- It was a busy year for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana providing homework help, mentoring, and a place to go after school for more than 2000 students in Acadiana. 

2020 is looking bright with some new projects and a big anniversary for the clubs. 
This year will bring a new basketball court cover to the Jackie Club in Lafayette.

To keep kids safe from the rain, sun, and heat of summer. 
The project was funded by the help of many in the community including the Kiwanis Club. 

“When they came to us we were 100% on board because they are a great organization, and great use of the funds that the donor so generously gave to us,” says club member Brett Bayard. 

The Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks turns 30 this year. The event, held at Red Lerille’s Health Club in Lafayette, features almost 30,000 yellow rubber ducks, each sponsored by a donor, that race across a pool to win their donors prizes. 

Last year over 100,000 was raise for the five clubs across the region. 

“Acadiana, it’s because of you that we will help these kids become the future leaders of tomorrow. They will grow up to be doctors, lawyers, physicians, school teachers, and local elected officials,” says board member Dale Miniex. 


Last yeast year KLFY News 10 held the first-ever Quack-A-Thon to raise money for the race! It was a huge success and we thank Acadiana for all they do for the boys and girls club each year. 


The great Acadiana running of the ducks is set for, Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at Red’s.

Stay tuned to KLFY to find out when you can start adopting your ducks for the 30th anniversary of the race. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

48°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories