2020 brings big milestones for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- It was a busy year for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana providing homework help, mentoring, and a place to go after school for more than 2000 students in Acadiana.

2020 is looking bright with some new projects and a big anniversary for the clubs.

This year will bring a new basketball court cover to the Jackie Club in Lafayette.

To keep kids safe from the rain, sun, and heat of summer.

The project was funded by the help of many in the community including the Kiwanis Club.

“When they came to us we were 100% on board because they are a great organization, and great use of the funds that the donor so generously gave to us,” says club member Brett Bayard.

The Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks turns 30 this year. The event, held at Red Lerille’s Health Club in Lafayette, features almost 30,000 yellow rubber ducks, each sponsored by a donor, that race across a pool to win their donors prizes.

Last year over 100,000 was raise for the five clubs across the region.

“Acadiana, it’s because of you that we will help these kids become the future leaders of tomorrow. They will grow up to be doctors, lawyers, physicians, school teachers, and local elected officials,” says board member Dale Miniex.



Last yeast year KLFY News 10 held the first-ever Quack-A-Thon to raise money for the race! It was a huge success and we thank Acadiana for all they do for the boys and girls club each year.



The great Acadiana running of the ducks is set for, Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at Red’s.

Stay tuned to KLFY to find out when you can start adopting your ducks for the 30th anniversary of the race.

