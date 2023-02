Festival Inc. Parade will be starting at 1 p.m.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – News 10 is in Downtown Lafayette covering all the Mardi Gras Day 2023 parades. We are on E. Vermilion St. near Parc Sans Souci.

Events are happening all over Acadiana, so if you are enjoying Mardi Gras outside of Lafayette, you can still enjoy the fun.

