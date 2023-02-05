OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas has announced its third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas, scheduled for Feb. 11.

Proud puppy owners will deck their dogs out in festive attire and will parade through the square at noon in a friendly competition to be crowned king and queen.

The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas said that the parade will be led by Girl Scout Troop 465 and that the community is invited to come out and partake in the Mardi Gras festivities.

To put your dog in the running for royalty, there is a $15 preregistration fee or a $20 fee the day of the event.

Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 and will be held at the Courthouse Square at 118 Sout Court Street in Opelousas.

The Kiwanis Club also said that the proceeds from this event will directly benefit the children in the Opelousas-St. Landry Parish area.

More information can be found here.