SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — The trend of family-friendly Mardi Gras celebrations in Acadiana has been taken up a notch in the Town of Sunset.

The second annual Kidz Wagon Parade will roll in Sunset on Jan. 28.

Christine Dugas with the Sunset Mardi Gras Association said her group puts a unique spin on Carnival festivities.

“This is not your typical parade,” Dugas said. “No animals or motorized vehicles are allowed. Only wagons, bicycles, and wheelchairs for those in need, ALL decorated for Mardi Gras or this year’s theme ‘The Enchanted Forest.'”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In addition to the parade, the event will also include a family fun day with food, crafts and other kids activities and live music.

“We encourage those walking to also dress up,” Dugas said. “Music from wagons is fine and bring those throws! We will present awards for the top three entries after the parade.”

Registration for this event is required. Registration forms will be available to complete on parade day.

Registration and parade line up will be at the Sunset Town Hall, 211 Marie St. The parade will step off at noon, and streets along the parade route will start closing around 11:30 a.m.

For more information go to sunsetmardigras.com.

Latest posts