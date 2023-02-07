KLFY.com
Caroline Marcello and Sylvia Masters on News 10’s Mardi Gras Float.
by: Scott Yoshonis
Posted: Feb 7, 2023 / 01:44 PM CST
Updated: Feb 7, 2023 / 01:54 PM CST
Carnival time is here, and we want to see how Acadiana celebrates! Send us your photos from any of the local Mardi Gras parades, and we’ll show some of them on KLFY.
