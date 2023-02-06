OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Association (OIMGA) has announced that Opelousas native and Nashville recording artist, Kylie Frey, will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Opelousas Mardi Gras parade.

Kylie Frey, courtesy of Opelousas Tourism

Frey was born and raised in Opelousas. OIMGA said that at the early age of five, Frey was singing in public working her way onto the rodeo circuit. She is a third-generation rodeo girl and the Louisiana state goat-tying champion. OIMGA also said that her new EP ‘Rodeo Queen’ is bringing its timeless sense of authenticity back.

OIMGA said that in 2018, Frey landed a slot on Real Country, where she ended up on the team with Shania Twain. After just four years of dedicated work, Frey has already notched seven number ones on the Texas Regional Radio Report with “Rodeo Man,” “One Night in Tulsa,” and “Spur of the Moment.”

Frey will also be performing on Feb. 20 at Toby’s Downtown in Opelousas.

The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras parade is scheduled for Feb. 21. It will begin at 11 a.m. and will travel west down Landry St. from the eastern entrance of the city near the Farmers Market, then turn right on Liberty St. and onto Grolee St, OIMGA said.

OIMGA also said that the parade will also feature this year’s royalty King Imperial IV Jacob Jarrell and Queen Lily IV, Judge Ledricka Thierry and their Royal Court which includes Pride and Patience Doran, Anthony and Raquel Gradney, Jeff and Hallie Coreil and Frederick and Renae Ford.

The Opelousas Imperial Yam Queens will also be part of the highlights of the parade.