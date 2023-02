ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)– The Newcomers Mardi Gras Festival was the 1st historically Black club 63 years ago in St. Martinville. Mostly known for their parade, Newcomers Mardi Gras now hosts an annual festival. It will be this Sunday, Feb. 19. There will be live entertainment, face painting, and games. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and leave their ice chests at home. There will be vendors present.