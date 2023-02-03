NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, a family-style Mardi Gras celebration, rolled through historic Main Street in New Iberia on Feb. 3.

The seventh annual parade featured a total of 67 entries, including local High School marching bands, classic cars and trucks, and more than 20 floats.

People lined the parade route from the beginning at Main and Ann Streets through the downtown area.

News 10’s Darla Montgomery and Dawson Damico also joined in as they rode along in the parade.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Click here for a full schedule of Mardi Gras events in Acadiana.