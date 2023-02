MAMOU, La. (KLFY)– Today is one of the biggest days of the year in Acadiana. Gerald Gruenig was live in Mamou this morning as the parade and chicken run were getting underway.

Mamou’s Courir de Mardi Gras is beginning at 7:30 a.m. The parade will roll at 10 a.m., following the run. After the parade there will be a trail ride. To end the night, community gumbo will be served.

There’s a day full of events in Evangeline Parish to celebrate Mardi Gras with the residents of Mamou.