LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Anywhere else, Feb. 21 is just Tuesday. In Louisiana, it’s Mardi Gras. In Acadiana, Mardi Gras welcomes a season full of parades, balls, runs, and boucheries. A full schedule of Mardi Gras events in Acadiana is listed below, by date. Parade routes for Lafayette, Carencro, and Youngsville are also included. If you have an event you would like to add, email us at news@klfy.com.

Jan. 14

“Party at the Pond” Mardi Gras Ball, 7 p.m., Rayne Civic Center

Jan. 21

Welsh Mardi Gras Ball, 6 p.m., Welsh Community Center

Jan. 28

Welsh Mardi Gras Kids Run , time and location TBA

, time and location TBA Gueydan Run and Parade

Feb. 3

Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, 7 p.m., Main Street, New Iberia

Feb. 4

Welsh Mardi Gras Run and Parade , 12 p.m.

, 12 p.m. Lake Arthur Mardi Grass Ball , 6 p.m.

, 6 p.m. Children’s Cornucopia Ball, 7 p.m., Cade Community Center, Smede Highway, St. Martinville

Friday, Feb. 10

Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade, 7 p.m., Downtown Lafayette

Saturday, Feb. 11

Carencro Mardi Gras Parade , 10 a.m., starts at Carencro High

, 10 a.m., starts at Carencro High Krewe de Chiens , 12 p.m., Downtown Lafayette

, 12 p.m., Downtown Lafayette Krewe of Carnivale en Rio , 6:30 p.m., Downtown Lafayette

, 6:30 p.m., Downtown Lafayette Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Run and Parade , 2:30, Arthur Ave., Lake Arthur

, 2:30, Arthur Ave., Lake Arthur Sunset Mardi Gras Ball , 7 p.m., Astros Studios

, 7 p.m., Astros Studios Mermentau Cove Courir de Mardi Gras, 1174 Lafosse Road, Morse.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Friday, Feb. 17

Saturday, Feb. 18

Sunday, Feb. 19

Monday, Feb. 20

Mardi Gras day, Feb. 21