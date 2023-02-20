KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)– Tomorrow at 2 p.m., Krewe Chic a la Pie will roll through Downtown Kaplan. Krewe Chic a la Pie made their debut 68 years ago. Every year on Lundi Gras, members and royalty of the Krewe set up shop at B’s Wild Wings to talk with News 10’s Danielle Johnson on Passe Partout.

Linda Vincent, President of Krewe Chic a la Pie, says this week has been beautifully packed with celebration for the krewe.

“If it wouldn’t be for us, they wouldn’t have a parade,” she says.

King and Queen of Kaplan Healthcare Center as well Krewe royalty were in attendance. Each one is excited to represent Kaplan in their position.