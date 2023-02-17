LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Some would say Gerald Gruenig saved the best for last in this year’s King Cake Tour. Today, Gerald was live from Ricky Meche’s Donut King.

Meche’s is getting ready for a wild weekend, and expect to sell 800 King Cakes today alone. The store takes pride in being part of so many families’ Mardi Gras traditions. The crew starts baking at 10:30 p.m. the night before. Their success is, in part, thanks to Ricky Meche himself doing a lot of prep work so that his crew can just get going.

Meche’s is one of the few places that will make a King Cake for anyone any time of year as long as they have 24 hour notice.

To buy a King Cake before it’s too late, visit the store at 402 Guilbeau Rd. or call (337)-981-4918 to make an advance order.