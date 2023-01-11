LEBEAU, La. (KLFY) — Lebeau is preparing to host their 17th annual Mardi Gras Celebration. On Feb. 11, Lebeau is in for a day and night full of fun. The festivities will kick off with a parade at 1 p.m. The parade will end at Immaculate Conception Church, where admission will be free, for food, drinks, and Mark Broussard taking the stage at 3 p.m.

Coordinators are requesting that guests leave their ice chests at home. All proceeds from food, beverages, and parade float registration will go to Immaculate Conception Church and the cost of the event.