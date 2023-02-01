CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe.
- The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch Road, turn right on LA Hwy 182 (N. University Ave.), and end at Debutante Road. Roads will be closed at 9:00 am. No one will be allowed to travel upon the roadways once they are closed.
- Any vehicle blocking a roadway will be towed at the owner’s expense, including trailers and items placed along the parade route.
- It is suggested that all parade goers arrive at their destination along the parade route early.
- The parade is expected to last approximately three hours; therefore, local residents should make all necessary arrangements ahead of time to avoid any inconveniences.
- This is a family friendly event. No sexually oriented items or items depicting illegal drugs are allowed to be sold, thrown, or displayed at the event. No vulgar music will be tolerated by event goers or on floats.
- No glass containers are allowed along the route.
- Paintball guns, water guns, fog machines, and fireworks are prohibited.